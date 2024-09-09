New F&B course seeks to offer ‘creditable pathways to success'

By Andrew Catchpole

A new Food & Beverage Manager Development Programme has been launched to help individuals working in hospitality to develop managerial and leadership skills.

To be run in partnership with Westminster College Kingsway, successful applicants will be tutored towards a Level 4 Hospitality Manager Qualification, recognised throughout the UK and elsewhere, while gaining a greater awareness of the opportunities afforded across the sector.

The course, which is now inviting applications, has been honed and launched by Neville Abraham CBE, a veteran restaurateur and ex-chair of Liberty Wines, in response to what Abraham has identified as a lack of clear paths for progression in the hospitality industry.

“Except for a few pockets of excellence, the hospitality industry has a lot to do to offer creditable pathways to success in the industry,” Abraham told Harpers.

“This is a fresh initiative to develop team leaders and managers in front of house Food and Beverage across the hospitality industry.”

He added that while the course has a core programme, it is also bespoke, with the possibility to add optional sessions at the Liberty Wine Academy and The London Cocktail Club.

“The course is accredited and what’s more, it doesn’t impinge on the employer, because if all the boxes are ticked [by the applicant] there is no cost to the employer.”

The Neville Abraham Foundation, which supports organisations that enable people to have a better chance of success regardless of background, is to initially underwrite the course, with a view to a possible sponsor being found.

Parallel chef and hotel training courses supported by Abraham have proved a success, with the new F&B course already attracting the attention of the likes of Granger & Co and Sam’s Riverside.

“The majority of the learning takes place in a monthly workshop, generally in one of the individual's places of work, if that is agreeable, because it is much better to hold it in the hospitality area, so that successful applicants can realise that scale and possibilities in the sector,” said Abraham.

Those interested in applying can find out more at merlin-consultancy.com or by emailing hello@merlkin-consultancy.com







