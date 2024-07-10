Subscriber login Close [x]
Euro 2024 drives surge in pub spending

By James Bayley
Published:  10 July, 2024

Almost half (46%) of Londoners have spent more time at pubs, bars and restaurants during Euro 2024, the first men’s summer football tournament since Covid-19 lockdowns, according to new research from payments company Dojo. Across the UK, nearly one in four (23%) have done the same.

Around two in five (39%) Londoners have increased their pub spending budgets this summer, supporting their countries in the tournament. On Saturday 7 July, as England beat Switzerland on penalties in the quarter-finals, hospitality venues saw spending exceed £30m, Dojo data revealed.

Saturday 29 June, the first weekend after payday for many, recorded the highest hospitality spending day of the year across the UK, with Brits spending over £160m. Transactions in hospitality venues surged by 13% following the tournament’s opening weekend.

“It’s encouraging to see customers flocking to pubs during the Euros,” said Jon Knott, head of insights at Dojo. “Pubs have faced significant challenges and invested in transforming experiences to attract new customers. People spending time with friends and family at pubs is a sign of support for football teams and the hospitality industry as a whole.”

At the time of writing, 97% of UK adults who have made pub bookings have pre-empted their team progressing in the tournament, with two-thirds (67%) still backing their side into the quarter-finals. Pubs anticipate more bookings as England prepares for today’s semi-final against the Netherlands.

Nearly a third (28%) of UK adults will watch games in the pub after their team is eliminated, with over half (51%) of Londoners planning to do so.

Regarding preparedness, 51% of UK adults feel pubs are match-fit for the influx of supporters, with 8% disagreeing. Nearly two-thirds (61%) of Londoners agree their pubs are ready.

Transaction processes are crucial in busier pubs and restaurants. Over half (51%) of UK adults believe the speed of payments will be important to their experience, with two-thirds (66%) of Londoners sharing this view. More than half (54%) of Londoners say the availability of mobile app payments, ordering through QR codes and other advanced payment technologies influence their choice of venue, with 29% of UK adults agreeing.

“With England’s progress in the Euros drawing more fans into pubs, venues manage a higher volume of customers wanting efficient service,” Knott added. “Speed of payments and reliability will be key to ensuring customers don’t miss the action and pubs can keep traffic moving.”

Pub owners will watch England’s semi-final match with the Netherlands closely, hoping the Three Lions progress to their first-ever final on foreign soil. 



Viña Undurraga acquires VFC Wines, expan...

