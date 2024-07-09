Subscriber login Close [x]
Freixenet Copestick partners with Zamora Company for UK wine distribution

By James Bayley
Published:  09 July, 2024

Freixenet Copestick has entered a strategic partnership with Spain’s Zamora Company to distribute its wines in the UK and Northern Ireland, starting from 1 September 2024.

Zamora Company, a family-owned business established in 1946, is a leader in premium wines with a presence in over 80 countries. The partnership includes distributing Ramón Bilbao, Mar de Frades and Cruz de Alba wines.

At the forefront of Zamora's portfolio is Ramón Bilbao, celebrating its 100th anniversary and recognised for its Rioja wines. Freixenet Copestick will manage the entire Ramón Bilbao range, from classic Crianza and Reserva to the exclusive Lalomba.

Mar de Frades, a prominent name in DO Rias Baixas, covers 66ha and works with more than 200 winegrowers. The range includes the flagship Albariño, the sparkling Albariño and other premium wines, all overseen by winemaker Paula Fandino.

Meanwhile, Cruz de Alba, a leading biodynamic producer in Ribera del Duero, owns 40ha in the region’s ‘golden mile’. Freixenet Copestick will distribute the complete range, including the notable Finca los Hoyales.

This collaboration follows Henkell Freixenet, the parent company of Freixenet Copestick, taking on the distribution of Zamora Company spirits in Germany in 2023. 

Rob Hilton of FXC said: “We are excited to enter into this partnership with Zamora Company.  We feel there are strong synergies across our respective businesses and believe we can help them grow their impressive wine portfolio.”

UK and Ireland area manager for Zamora Company Jeremy Rockett added: “This is an important year for Ramón Bilbao as we celebrate 100 years of producing modern, forward-thinking and innovative wines in Rioja, and as the brand seeks to reinforce its presence in key countries on the international market.  

“Freixenet Copestick are one of the top suppliers to the UK off-trade, which is where we are increasingly being seen; they also have an impressive on-trade presence, which is a crucial channel for our wines. They have the insight, tools and customer access we need, and we have the wines to support them, from Ramón Bilbao, and its sister brands Mar de Frades and Cruz de Alba, in the UK’s very sophisticated trading arena.”



