Provençal producer Château d’Astros joins Jascots

By James Bayley

Jascots Wine Merchants has announced a new partnership with Château d’Astros, a ninth-generation family-owned and certified organic Côte de Provence producer.

Founded in 1802 in the Var region of Provence, Château d’Astros is a family-owned wine estate with a long history. The estate covers 1,680 acres of preserved nature, including 198 acres of vines, 25 acres of apple trees and two castles from the 13th and 19th centuries.

The estate benefits from a unique microclimate, with the Mediterranean influence tempered by the proximity of the Argens River. The estate has not previously had its core range represented in the UK market.

The Château d’Astros family has produced its Côte de Provence wines since 1960. Its signature ranges – Augustine, Amour and Absolu – are known for their fresh, elegant and complex expressions. In 2017, Château d’Astros began the process of organic conversion and achieved classified organic AOP Côte de Provence status in 2020.

Bruno Maurel, MD and eighth-generation family member said: “To serve Astros, its nature, its territory, all those who work there, and its customers, is the vocation of our family.”

Miles Platt (pictured), head of Jascots, added: “We are hugely excited to welcome Château d’Astros to the Jascots portfolio as our leading Provençale rosé partner. It’s a beautiful, family-owned, 100% organic estate, producing truly gastronomic wines that combine elegance, innovation and terroir expression. We are eager to introduce their wines to our customers.”

Meanwhile, IWSR consumer data indicates that while consumption levels of Italian, Spanish and South African wines have returned to pre-pandemic figures, French wines have yet to recover. As drinkers increasingly shift from red wine to lighter white and rosé options, the Bordeaux and Burgundy regions have experienced a decline in their share of French wine exports to the UK over the past decade. In contrast, the rising popularity of premium Provence rosés has boosted that region's export share to the UK tenfold, now accounting for around 12%.



