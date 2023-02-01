Jascots expands New Zealand portfolio with Prophet’s Rock

By James Bayley

Jascots Wine Merchants has added New Zealand producer Prophet’s Rock to its expanding portfolio.

The winery is located in Central Otago, producing mainly Pinot Noir as well as Pinot Gris and Riesling.

Winemaker Paul Pujol has been at the helm of all things production for Prophet’s Rock since 2005. The New Zealand native started his winemaking journey at Seresin in Marlborough before heading to France.

After working vintages in the Languedoc, Sancerre and Alsace, he spent three years at Maison Kuentz-Bas as head winemaker, the first non-family winemaker since the company started in 1795. This was followed by several years in Oregon at boutique organic producer Lemelson Vineyards before returning home to New Zealand and Prophet’s Rock.

Commenting on the new partnership Paul Pujol said: “Prophet’s Rock is thrilled and privileged to join the team at Jascots and its great family of fine wine producers. To join friends at an importer, on both the team and the producer side is rare, and I very much look forward to working with Jascots across the UK and Ireland.”

Pujol’s international influences are none more evident than in his most recent partnership with Franҫois Millet, former winemaker at the iconic Chambolle-Musigny estate of Domaine Georges Comte de Vogüé, and now Domaine Franҫois Millet et Fils. After working a vintage with Francois in Burgundy, the duo recently collaborated on Prophet Rock’s Cuvées Aux Antipodes, a merger between the old and new world.

A range of the Prophet’s Rock wines, including two of the sought-after Antipodes wines, will be available to taste at the Jascots Portfolio Tasting on 7 February.

Alastair Pyatt, head of buying at Jascots Wine Merchants added: “Everyone at Jascots is tremendously excited to be working with Paul Pujol and Prophet’s Rock. They are rightly known as one of Central Otago’s leading producers and Paul’s site-driven, vineyard-focused and sustainable approach fits perfectly with the Jascots ethos.”

More than 300 wines from the Jascots portfolio will be on show at Jascots’ spring trade tasting at Westminster Chapel in London next week.

