Jukes inks global distribution agreement with Champagne Billecart-Salmon

By Jo Gilbert

The new distribution arm of Champagne Billecart-Salmon is looking to bolster its ranks of zero alcohol drinks in France and beyond by teaming up with Jukes – the premium zero alcohol wine range from wine writer Matthew Jukes.

Billecart-Salmon Sélection, the newly launched distribution arm of Billecart-Salmon Champagne, is now supporting the development of the London-based brand in France and internationally. The Jukes range is already available in top Parisian venues such as Hôtel de Crillon, Le Meurice, Park Hyatt and Michelin-starred restaurants such as L’Arôme, L’Arpège, Fouquet’s, Pavillon Ledoyen, Pré Catelan and La Réserve, with the Champagne company now looking to extend listings.

Champagne Billecart-Salmon will take responsibility for all the Jukes brand distribution outside the UK.

Launched in early 2020 in the UK by acclaimed writer and taster Matthew Jukes, the brand was created with the aim of carving out a path in the arena of sophisticated alcohol-free drinks by using Jukes’ olfactory and sensory knowledge. The range is made in London from 100% natural ingredients and promises to deliver complex and aromatic characters with zero alcohol. The range also features low sugar and calorie content and is currently undergoing organic certification.

“Our mission is to offer a unique category of drinks focused on well-being, depth and complexity of flavours,” Matthew Jukes, creator and co-founder of Jukes, said.

“We’re delighted to embark on this international adventure with Billecart-Salmon, itself a house characterised by excellence and precision.”

“In my opinion, Jukes offers a unique alternative in the alcohol-free world with exquisite taste and aligned with our environmental values,” added Mathieu Roland-Billecart, CEO and president of Champagne Billecart-Salmon.

“I’m delighted that, thanks to this partnership, Billecart-Salmon Sélection can offer discerning adults a sophisticated option for those moments when they prefer not to drink alcohol. Champagne Billecart-Salmon has always sought to create exceptional tasting moments, an ambition shared by Jukes.’’

Talks began with Mathieu Roland-Billecart, seventh generation member of the Champagne family, alongside Alexandre Bader, MD of Billecart-Salmon, who were interested in adding a gastronomy friendly zero alcohol range to their stable which would complement their existing Champagne brand.

Billecart-Salmon was founded in 1818 and is one of the last remaining independent, family-run Champagne Houses. It is now looking to ‘combine its strengths’ with Jukes as it looks to grow its distribution arm.

Photo left to right: Mathieu Roland-Billecart, Matthew Jukes and Alexandre Bader







