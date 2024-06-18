Cask Trade marks 5th anniversary with The Drinks Trust

By James Bayley

To celebrate its 5th anniversary, Cask Trade aims to raise £10,000 for The Drinks Trust by selling bottles of cask-strength whisky. The company has bottled 200 bottles from two barrels of 2015 single-malt Scotch whisky from The Speyside Distillery.

Since its founding by Simon Aron in 2018, Cask Trade has achieved several milestones, including opening an office in Asia and launching Auction Your Cask and Regent Street Cask Bottlers. Aron, a passionate whisky collector for over 20 years, started the company after finding cask ownership challenging due to the lack of reputable companies.

“The cask trading sector has changed immeasurably from when I started Cask Trade five years ago,” Aron said. “There are now ten times more cask traders, a thousand more independent bottlers, and cask whisky has become truly global in this relatively short space of time. The variety and choice of casks available have risen dramatically, and people’s tastes have evolved as they discover different distilleries and styles of whisky from around the world.”

Cask Trade owns all its stock, representing over 170 distilleries worldwide, providing end-to-end support for clients, and maintaining trust and transparency with HMRC bonded warehouses. The company offers two unique services: Auction Your Cask, the world’s first dedicated online cask auction site, and Regent Street Cask Bottlers, a bespoke bottling service.

Simon Aron is also enthusiastic about supporting The Drinks Trust. “It’s important to support our industry and the people who work within it. The financial help, training, and wellbeing programmes offered by The Drinks Trust are a much-needed lifeline to the drinks industry.”

The special charity bottling will be unveiled at Cask Trade’s anniversary party at Watches of Switzerland later this month. It will also be available for purchase on their website at £85 per bottle.

Ross Carter, chief executive of The Drinks Trust, added: “Our work with donors, Cask Trade amongst them, is rapidly evolving and helping to deliver vital funds and services for our beneficiaries, whilst also helping businesses achieve CSR goals. These partnerships help the industry as a whole and elevate the profile of the charity so that it can continue to expand its reach and impact.”







