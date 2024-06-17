Klein Constantia says farewell to Hans Astrom

By Jo Gilbert

Klein Constantia has announced that Hans Astrom, vice chairman and former MD, will be stepping down at the end of September after 12 years at the estate.

CEO Pascal Asin paid tribute to Astrom, stating: “With 12 years at Klein Constantia and over 30 years in the wine industry, Hans’s departure marks the end of an era for the vineyard. He’s played a vital role in building the Klein Constantia brand and will continue to be a respected figure in the industry.”

Astrom will continue to contribute his expertise by maintaining a place on the board. He will be one step removed from the business however, no longer in a leadership role.

Read more: Roussillon takes to road with Edinburgh and London tastings

Reflecting on his tenure at Klein Constantia, he said: “Klein Constantia is more than a winery; it’s a family bonded by a shared passion for excellence. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the past decade, which has cemented Klein Constantia's reputation for quality and heritage around the world.”

Dating back to 1685, Klein Constantia is set between ancient trees on the upper foothills of Constantiaberg and is custodian to some of the most historic vineyards in South Africa. The brand made its name originally for its production of high-quality white wines, including Sauvignon Blanc and Riesling, and is world-renowned for its revival of the famous 18th and 19th century Constantia dessert wine, known today as Vin de Constance.

Today, Klein Constantia also produces mineral-focused, terroir-driven wines which draw from their location, climate and soils.















