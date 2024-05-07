Subscriber login Close [x]
    Undercroft

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  07 May, 2024

    Undercroft, a new restaurant from Birmingham-based chef Brad Carter and former music publisher Martin Priestnall, is due to open this summer in the crypt of St George’s Church in Mayfair. Bringing together art, design, music and food, Undercroft will offer an eclectic cocktail list alongside the classics. The wine list follows a similar style, providing a range of Champagne and fine wines as decadent pairings for Carter’s dishes.

    The project is the brainchild of Priestall and Carter, who has become known for his rule-breaking culinary style and for his success with Carters of Moseley and One Star Döner, his award-winning restaurants in Birmingham. Undercroft marks Carter’s first move into London’s culinary scene.

    2A Mill St, London W1S 1FX

    Instagram@undercroftldn




