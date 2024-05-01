Buckingham Schenk introduces Hatch Wines to UK

By James Bayley

Buckingham Schenk Family has announced its exclusive partnership with Australian winery Hatch Wines, founded by veteran winemaker Chris Hatcher.

With over five decades of experience in viticulture, Hatcher (pictured) was formerly chief winemaker at Treasury Wine Estates and boasts a 27-year tenure at Wolf Blass. Now, under his own label, Hatcher brings an intriguing portfolio of wines to the UK.

The Buckingham Schenk Family presents four wines from the range: Clare Valley Watervale Riesling; Eden Valley Flaxman’s Riesling; Barossa St Johns Shiraz and McLaren Vale Vesey Shiraz.

Notably, the McLaren Vale Vesey Shiraz pays tribute to Hatcher’s familial lineage, honouring his great-grandfather, Alf Vesey, a pioneer in Australian winemaking.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Hatcher said: “I am very excited to be changing direction and building a small, family-label from the ground up. It’s a chance to share my continuing passion and knowledge with a whole new audience. These four wines are incredibly important to me personally, in both their flavour and their heritage.

"The two Rieslings and St Johns Shiraz are from single vineyards. However, as the McLaren Vale Shiraz is a blend of several vineyards across the region, I have named it after my great-grandfather Alf Vesey who started winemaking at Penfolds in 1883 and worked at Magill for an amazing 69 years.”

Craig Durham, MD at Buckingham Schenk Family, added: “We are delighted to be working with Hatch. Chris Hatcher is an incredibly well respected, dynamic and innovative winemaker, with a very impressive selection of wines that we are thrilled to now have in our portfolio. We will be working alongside the team to represent them in the UK and build their presence within the market. This is a really fantastic opportunity for both Buckingham Schenk Family and Hatch, and we are very excited to be working with them.”







