Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Christopher Martin MW joins Wine Scholar Guild as director of education

By James Bayley
Published:  01 May, 2024

In a recent announcement, the Wine Scholar Guild (WSG) welcomed Christopher Martin MW to its team as director of education. Martin, one of the most recent achievers of the esteemed Master of Wine certification in February 2024, brings over 18 years of extensive teaching experience across various educational levels.

Before his appointment at WSG, Martin played a pivotal role at the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) for eight years. Initially serving in the business development team focusing on the Asia Pacific region, he later assumed the role of head of educator development, overseeing the Educator Training Programme (ETP), the WSET’s official certification programme for training educators.

Martin's diverse background as an Anglo-American, with educational roots in philosophy and German from The University of Chicago, adds depth to his expertise. Before venturing into the wine trade, he taught English as a foreign language across Europe and imparted advanced study and research skills to students in London. Martin is also a seasoned judge in wine competitions worldwide.

Preston Mohr, MD of WSG said: “Christopher Martin MW is a true leader in wine education, and what he has already accomplished in the realm of wine education is truly inspiring.

“Along with the entire WSG team, I am looking forward to working with Christopher on the next steps of WSG’s mission to empower through education.”

Christopher Martin shared his enthusiasm, adding: “As someone who is passionate about both wine and wine education, I am thrilled to be joining WSG as I have always been attracted to WSG’s commitment to educational excellence and in-depth learning.

“Moving forward, I want to contribute to the continued success of WSG by building on current programs while developing new ones, each of them aimed at helping to improve wine knowledge while improving the entire wine industry.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Record number graduate with WSET Diploma

Washington Wine presents new strategy, w...

Nominations now open for Top 50 Drinks W...

Breaking boundaries: The CollectEve unve...

London Wine Fair 2024 unveils session sc...

Bierzo producer launches campaign to sav...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Condor Wines: Sales Development Manager

...

Wine & Spirits Business Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Events Co-ordinator

...

Alliance Wine: Wine Technical Manager

...

Alliance Wine: London On-trade Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95