Christopher Martin MW joins Wine Scholar Guild as director of education

By James Bayley

In a recent announcement, the Wine Scholar Guild (WSG) welcomed Christopher Martin MW to its team as director of education. Martin, one of the most recent achievers of the esteemed Master of Wine certification in February 2024, brings over 18 years of extensive teaching experience across various educational levels.

Before his appointment at WSG, Martin played a pivotal role at the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) for eight years. Initially serving in the business development team focusing on the Asia Pacific region, he later assumed the role of head of educator development, overseeing the Educator Training Programme (ETP), the WSET’s official certification programme for training educators.

Martin's diverse background as an Anglo-American, with educational roots in philosophy and German from The University of Chicago, adds depth to his expertise. Before venturing into the wine trade, he taught English as a foreign language across Europe and imparted advanced study and research skills to students in London. Martin is also a seasoned judge in wine competitions worldwide.

Preston Mohr, MD of WSG said: “Christopher Martin MW is a true leader in wine education, and what he has already accomplished in the realm of wine education is truly inspiring.

“Along with the entire WSG team, I am looking forward to working with Christopher on the next steps of WSG’s mission to empower through education.”

Christopher Martin shared his enthusiasm, adding: “As someone who is passionate about both wine and wine education, I am thrilled to be joining WSG as I have always been attracted to WSG’s commitment to educational excellence and in-depth learning.

“Moving forward, I want to contribute to the continued success of WSG by building on current programs while developing new ones, each of them aimed at helping to improve wine knowledge while improving the entire wine industry.”







