WSG names Preston Mohr as managing director

By James Bayley

The Wine Scholar Guild (WSG), a provider of wine study and certification programs, has announced Preston Mohr as its new MD.

Mohr (pictured) joined WSG in late 2021 and has served as sales and marketing director for the last two years, his wine credentials include the Level 4 Diploma from WSET and the Wine Scholar Guild Champagne Masters.

Founded 20 years ago, the WSG has established itself as a leading provider of specialised certification programs on the wines of France, Italy, and Spain with a school network of over 130 schools, spanning 30 countries on five continents.

Under the direction of its academic advisor, the wine writer Andrew Jefford, WSG has grown from 14 to 19 full-time employees supported by more than 150 contributors in less than two years.

Reflecting on the success of WSG Mohr said: “Our recent growth is partially due to an increased focus on our core values, but it is also thanks to our ongoing commitment to working with the very best instructors and contributors, a community of wine professionals and educators that are recognised as the most respected names in the industry.”

The WSG also announced two other appointments effective immediately – Justin Martindale MW as membership & community manager and Courtney Carroll as sales & marketing director.







