Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

WSG names Preston Mohr as managing director

By James Bayley
Published:  18 January, 2024

The Wine Scholar Guild (WSG), a provider of wine study and certification programs, has announced Preston Mohr as its new MD.

Mohr (pictured) joined WSG in late 2021 and has served as sales and marketing director for the last two years, his wine credentials include the Level 4 Diploma from WSET and the Wine Scholar Guild Champagne Masters.

Founded 20 years ago, the WSG has established itself as a leading provider of specialised certification programs on the wines of France, Italy, and Spain with a school network of over 130 schools, spanning 30 countries on five continents.

Under the direction of its academic advisor, the wine writer Andrew Jefford, WSG has grown from 14 to 19 full-time employees supported by more than 150 contributors in less than two years.

Reflecting on the success of WSG Mohr said: “Our recent growth is partially due to an increased focus on our core values, but it is also thanks to our ongoing commitment to working with the very best instructors and contributors, a community of wine professionals and educators that are recognised as the most respected names in the industry.”

The WSG also announced two other appointments effective immediately – Justin Martindale MW as membership & community manager and Courtney Carroll as sales & marketing director.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2024 ranking: Top 10 reve...

Anne McHale MW launches free WSET Diplom...

New MD for Fells

Berkmann to train 20,000 hospitality pro...

50 Best Indies 2024: The full rundown

2023 Champagne shipments down 8.2%, 'as...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Digital Communications Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95