Government launches probe into hospitality staffing

By Jo Gilbert

A new inquiry into the recruitment and retention of staff in hospitality is due to explore the reasons behind high vacancy rates, while also asking what more the sector can do to make improvements before passing a series of recommendations to government.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Hospitality and Tourism has been formed with the objective of exploring the key issues around staffing.

The APPG now wants to hear from businesses and the wider sector on several topics. These include whether or not the sector has a retention problem, and why workers in hospitality roles often leave within a few months and many within the first year.

The group will also look at the impact of Brexit on the sector. Historically, hospitality has been able to fill vacancies with workers from overseas. In recent years however, the sector has not only struggled to find workers to fill these roles, but also the right staff with the right experience and expertise. The APPG will explore how hospitality is balancing the government’s emphasis on encouraging business to utilise UK-born workers with the need to deliver a high-quality experience for guests.

Simon Jupp MP (East Devon), chair of the Hospitality and Tourism APPG, said: “Staffing challenges in hospitality and tourism has continually been raised by businesses as a persistent problem that negatively impacts trading. Given how important the people who work in hospitality and tourism are to the experiences they help deliver, it’s important that the APPG takes the time to investigate this issue.

“I’m pleased to launch this inquiry today and I want businesses and representatives of the sector at its heart, to enable the members of the APPG to understand the issues and make appropriate recommendations to government on where it can support.

“This is a broad inquiry and I hope to hear from as many people involved in hospitality and tourism as possible.”

Currently, the industry has more than 100,000 vacancies and shortages have remained a persistent issue for businesses for several years. The APPG will look at what barriers businesses are facing when it comes to recruitment, particularly as one in five UK adults consider hospitality an appealing industry to work in. The APPG will explore what can the sector and government do to make the sector more appealing, including highlighting the opportunities for rewarding careers and rapid progression.

The deadline for submissions of written evidence is Friday 14 June, and should be no longer than 1,500 words. Evidence should be submitted to policy@ukhospitality.org.uk, which acts as the secretariat of the APPG.











