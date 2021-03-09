Webinar: Tackling the on-trade staffing crisis

By Harpers Editorial team

Most would agree that quality staff are the lifeblood of customer-facing food and drink businesses. But, with the ongoing staffing crisis further exacerbated by Covid and Brexit, good team members – front and back of house – are proving harder to find as hospitality venues move towards reopening.

Cue a joint Harpers Wine & Spirit and Trade Hospitality App webinar, Building Back Better: Staffing For Success, taking place at 3.30pm - 4.30pm on 22 March, on precisely this issue.

Drawing together a panel of leading hospitality figures, this session will consider the scale of the staffing crisis, examining key ways in which this can be overcome to attract and retain the best people to enhance both service and profitability.

The Panel:

Robin Hutson, CEO, Home Grown Hotels (The Pig and Lime Wood groups)

Chantelle Nicholson, chef-patron, Tredwells and All's Well

Xavier Rousset MS, restaurateur and Trade Hospitality App

Andrew Catchpole, editor, Harpers Wine & Spirit

During this free-to-attend event, our speakers will explore what operators can do both individually and collectively to attract and engage motivated staff.

Topics will include enticing people back into the trade, driving up-skilling, encouraging greater diversity and making clear that this a serious and rewarding career option with paths for advancement.

Our panellist will share their insights and expertise in a moderated discussion format, with questions encouraged from the ‘virtual’ floor towards the end of the session.

To register for this free-to-attend Staffing For Success webinar, please click here.







