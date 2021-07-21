A third of fled hospitality workers looking to return

By Lisa Riley

A third of hospitality workers who have left the industry within the last 12 months are looking to return, according to new research by The Burnt Chef Project.

The survey, which was launched in June and is based on 2,311 respondents, found that nearly a third of those not currently working within the sector are planning to return within the year, with 10% in the next six months.

The Burnt Chef Project – a non-profit campaign and clothing brand operating within hospitality to challenge mental health stigma – said it had rolled out the survey to explore issues around staffing within the hospitality sector, looking to ascertain why people had left the industry within the last 12 months.

Although a third of left workers were looking to return, the organisation warned that there are challenges the industry faces which are impacting those who work within it and “must be addressed” before the industry can become a sustainable career choice for many.

“We’re seeing it all over the media, and we’re hearing it first-hand in the trade — the industry is facing a severe employment crisis right now, but what our survey has shown is that there is a way out of this,” said Kris Hall, founder of The Burnt Chef Project.

“Hospitality 2.0 if you like, whereby we support our employees and give them a sustainable career choice. There are achievable, mid-term solutions which can be implemented within the workplace to put the industry on the path to success. Training for managers to understand effective communication, performance reviews to encourage and inspire, and mental health awareness training to understand stress and its impact on team members,” he said.

Moreover, he added, that while facing a challenge “we are also faced with a huge opportunity to make a better environment within the industry.

“The impact of Covid-19 has been detrimental to the industry, but now is the time to knuckle down and invest in the business and primarily the people who are working in it. We are already working on innovative tools, resources and support services to aid businesses in tackling some of the issues raised from our data”.

According to the research, work-life balance is the most frequently mentioned barrier to working in the sector and most commonly cited reason for leaving, with one in five planning on leaving in the next 12 months and around a third (37%) on the fence.

When asked what changes would improve recruitment and retention in hospitality, the majority said, "feeling valued”.

Unsociable and unpredictable hours, which are inherent in the trade, were a barrier to one in five, whilst salary and stressful working environments were also frequently cited barriers (one third). Only 4% of those asked highlighted job security as a concern.

Overall, 40% of respondents said they had struggled with their mental health over the past 12 months. However, 60% of individuals reported feeling “okay” or “better” about working in the industry.

The number of new job vacancies in the hospitality sector rose by almost 10% in the last seven days, according to new analysis by audit, tax and consulting firm RSM, as reported by Harpers.















