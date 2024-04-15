Pedalling for Pubs sets £350k fundraising goal

By James Bayley

After the success of the Pedalling 2 Pubs ride in 2023, the industry bike ride and sibling fundraiser to Pedalling for Pubs is returning for another year, having raised over £25,000 so far for two industry charities; Only A Pavement Away and the Licensed Trade Charity.

This year’s event will set off in just over a month, with 50 hospitality professionals cycling 230km across the rolling hills of North Devon from 16 – 18 May 2024.

In March, the Pedalling for Pubs team, comprised of 30 riders from across the hospitality sector completed a 400km cycle in Kenya, from Nairobi to the Masai Mara.

Through the united effort of Pedalling for Pubs and Pedalling 2 Pubs, organisers have set a £350,000 fundraising goal for the two charities this year.

Commenting on this year’s Pedalling 2 Pubs, Steve Alton, lead rider and CEO at the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) said: “Alongside the fantastic and incredibly tough challenge recently undertaken in Kenya, organised and led by the inimitable Katy Moses, I am delighted to be leading the UK edition of this fantastic charity initiative.

“We have 50 fantastic fundraisers signed up to cycle over 230km across North Devon in May, with some tough climbing of over 3,300m which is higher than the 3 peaks combined. All of the riders are passionate about the life-changing impact of the two critical sector charities that we are raising vital funds for, as well as being able to refuel and recover at some great British pubs along the way.”

Chris Welham, CEO of the Licensed Trade Charity added: “It’s brilliant to be involved in this year’s Pedalling 2 Pubs ride. It’s an initiative that’s great at bringing the industry together and is so effective at raising vital funds and awareness for the Licensed Trade Charity, both of which are critical in enabling us to help even more people across our industry that need it most. Good luck to my fellow riders and thank you to all who have already donated.”

Greg Mangham, founder and CEO of Only A Pavement Away said: “I’m beyond grateful for all those who are taking part in this year’s Pedalling 2 Pubs, and to those who have donated so far. Both these rides really are a testament to how our industry comes together year on year to help those who need it most. The funds Only A Pavement receives from this campaign enables us to reach more people facing homelessness and provide them with a pathway into a stable career in hospitality. It really does change lives, so thank you to all our riders, sponsors and supporters.”







