Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Only A Pavement Away expands to Scotland and Manchester

By James Bayley
Published:  12 June, 2024

Only A Pavement Away, the charity dedicated to helping those facing homelessness secure employment in the hospitality sector, has announced its expansion into Scotland and Manchester. The move aligns with the charity’s broader goal of establishing a UK-wide presence.

Since its inception five years ago, the charity has helped hundreds of people into employment in London and the south of England while adding a value of £12.8m to the UK economy through reduced government support, financial independence and increased household expenditure.

Earlier this year, CEO and founder Greg Mangham visited Edinburgh and Aberdeen to explore the potential for expansion. His meetings with key stakeholders confirmed the high demand for the charity’s support in these areas. As a result, Only A Pavement Away is leveraging existing partnerships to facilitate job placements in the hospitality industry across Scotland and Manchester.

The charity’s expansion is further supported by the addition of two new relationship managers in Manchester and one in Scotland. These roles will be crucial in providing the necessary support to a greater number of individuals facing hardship across the UK.

Additionally, the charity has launched a Learning Kitchen at HMP Grampian, aimed at equipping inmates with culinary skills for professional kitchens upon their release. This ‘Kitchen Training Academy’ is a collaborative effort between HMP Grampian and Greene King, funded by Aberdeenshire Council, with ongoing support from Only A Pavement Away.

Through this initiative, HMP Grampian and Greene King will offer training and development opportunities to inmates, with Greene King providing job opportunities post-release. Only A Pavement Away will ensure these candidates are prepared for employment and supported in their new roles through regular check-ins and continued training opportunities.

Greg Mangham, Only A Pavement Away founder and CEO said: “We are thrilled to be taking steps to broaden our network and build our incredible team, helping us to offer as much support as possible to those facing homelessness across the UK.

“Support from great referral charities and employer partners that operate in regions where we are growing our infrastructure, is vital for us to continue to offer our services to more communities.

“With this in mind, I would like to offer a big thank you to Greene King. Expanding into Scotland and Manchester is a huge moment for us, but this really is just the start. Please do get in touch if you believe you can help Only A Pavement Away.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Quarter of UK drinkers embrace 'zebra st...

‘Moderate recovery’ predicted for global...

Bordeaux’s 2023 En Primeur campaign: A m...

UK wine and spirit industry boosts econo...

Two London restaurants named in 50 Best...

Tom Brown’s Michelin-starred restaurant...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager London

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager South East England

...

North South Wines: Cash & Carry National Account Manager

...

Drinks Retailing magazine - reporter

...

Wanderlust Wine : Prestige onTrade Restaurant Sales Manager & Head of Champagne

...

Condor Wines: Sales Development Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95