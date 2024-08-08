Martin Williams among seven new ambassadors at hospitality charity

By James Bayley

Only A Pavement Away, a UK charity that assists people facing homelessness by providing employment opportunities in hospitality, has welcomed seven new ambassadors.

Martin Williams, chief executive of Rare Restaurants, joins with extensive leadership experience in hospitality. Janene Pretorious, group director of people and culture at The Wolseley Hospitality Group, will offer insights into the importance of supporting industry workers.

Meanwhile, Anthony Pender, founder of Yummy Collection and Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, bring years of expertise from the pub and bar industry. Mackenzie, who previously led Merlin Entertainments, will contribute his knowledge of large-scale operations. Matthew Beard, MD of Strand Palace Hotel, adds his experience in hotel management and promoting staff wellbeing.

Also joining is Greg Maguire, founder of Manchester Hospitality Network, who specialises in sales and commercial partnerships within the hospitality sector. Lastly, Lucy Noone Blake, co-founder of Pear, a Manchester-based hospitality communications consultancy, brings connections and insights into the northern market.

The seven new ambassadors will help communicate Only A Pavement Away’s mission and values. Their prominent roles in the hospitality industry enable them to share expertise and raise awareness of the charity’s efforts.

Greg Mangham, chief executive of Only A Pavement Away, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of seven new ambassadors at Only A Pavement Away, each picked for the incredible work and remarkable impact they have made within the hospitality sector. They have already contributed magnificently, and can’t understate how much their hard work means to us.

“We can’t wait to progress these partnerships and feel their involvement with the charity will help us to continue to highlight the importance of hiring from different talent pools and show how by supporting people who need it, we can better the industry.”







