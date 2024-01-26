Hospitality employment scheme for jobseekers launches in Wales

By James Bayley

A government-backed employment pathway for hospitality began in Cardiff this week, offering jobseekers career opportunities and a route back into work.

Run jointly by UKHospitality and training provider Cambrian Training, the initiative has been backed by the Department for Work and Pensions and will provide tailored training to jobseekers in order to help them start a career in hospitality.

Currently in its pilot stage, similar schemes have already taken place in London, Liverpool, Manchester and Coventry. The programme culminates in a guaranteed job interview for all participants.

The initiative is designed to tackle post-pandemic staff shortages in the industry. According to the Office for National Statistics, the sector had 112,00 job vacancies across the UK at the end of 2023.

Sandra Kelly, skills director at UKHospitality, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring the pilot scheme to Cardiff. Our ambition with this scheme is to have it operating all across Britain and this is a crucial step in developing the scheme to achieve that goal.

“The pilot schemes in other cities in England have all been a great success so far, where they have provided jobseekers with fantastic job opportunities, and I’m confident we’ll see the same in Cardiff.”

Brewhouse & Kitchen, Compass Cymru and Greene King are all supporting the pathway, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with job opportunities for successful participants.

Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King, added: “We are really pleased to be supporting the skills and employment pathway in Cardiff with UKHospitality, the Department for Work and Pensions and other hospitality employers.

“Through collaboration, we’re able to create a programme that gives candidates a greater insight into our exciting industry and we look forward to creating opportunities for many to achieve a fulfilling career in hospitality.”

The news follows a spate of restaurant closures across Wales in the new year, including notable venues like Cardiff's Kindle, Brass Beetle and the Conway pub.

As a result, business owners are calling on the Welsh government to rethink plans to cut rates relief from 75% to 40%.

By contrast, the rates relief in England will remain at 75%. According to UKHospitality, a typical Welsh pub or restaurant could now pay an average £6,800 more than the equivalent businesses in England.







