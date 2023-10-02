‘No Christmas strikes’ – hospitality leaders urge unions

By James Bayley

Leading hospitality businesses have called for the festive season to be protected from strike action amidst the ongoing rail dispute.

Operators including Rick Stein, Greene King, Fuller’s, and Mitchells & Butlers have signed an open letter, alongside UKHospitality, to the transport secretary, RMT, ASLEF and Rail Delivery Group, urging them to ‘redouble efforts’ to find a solution.

It comes as fresh rail strikes, beginning today (2 October), are set to cost the sector up to £400 million, on top of the £3.5 billion already lost over the last 16 months.

The letter, signed by 37 leading hospitality businesses, urged rail unions to make a public commitment to not strike during the critical festive period.

In the open letter, the group states: “The significance of the festive season to our sector cannot be overstated. It represents a crucial time when we traditionally see a substantial portion of our annual revenue generated, crucial to enabling venues to operate during the quiet months at the start of the year.

“The festive season is a crucial period for our workforce, missed shifts and subsequent lost earnings – including lost income from tips – would be most acutely felt around Christmas.

“We are urging the rail unions to make a public commitment to not strike during the critical festive period. Striking would cause significant harm to hospitality businesses, undermine workers’ ability to earn and disrupt the plans of hard-working families across the country.”

The signatories to the open letter are:

All Our Bars Limited

BALPPA

Beds and Bars

Beer and Buns Limited

Big Table Group

Cigalon

Club Gascon

D&D London

Drake & Morgan Ltd

ETM Group Ltd

Fuller, Smith and Turner

G C Mallen

Glendola Leisure Group

Greene King

Heartwood

Hippodrome Casino

Hollywood Bowl Group

Incipio Group

Le Bar

Legacy Hotels & Resorts Lt

Marston's PLC

Mitchells & Butlers

Punch Pubs & Co

Revolution Bars Group

Rick Stein

Rosa's Thai

St Brides Spa Hotel Ltd

Sticks'n'Sushi

Stonegate Group

The Breakfast Group Ltd

The Laine Pub Company

Thorley Taverns Ltd

Tossed

Urban Pubs and Bars

Vapiano

Wasabi

Yummy Collection