The charity helping vulnerable people find work in hospitality

By James Bayley

Only A Pavement Away, the hospitality sector charity aiding prison leavers, veterans and those facing homelessness back into employment, has laid out plans to assist the industry in tackling the staffing crisis.

Calling for vital funds, Only A Pavement Away aims to place hundreds more people facing homelessness back into employment every year with increased funding from the sector.

Greg Mangham, CEO of Only A Pavement Away, said: “After two years of disrupted trading, it is so frustrating to witness the staffing crisis now constraining the recovery of the industry to which I have dedicated most of my working life. Meanwhile, the number of people facing homelessness in the UK has risen by 50% over the last five years. These issues are unacceptable, and Only A Pavement Away is determined to help.”

To date, the charity has placed 222 people into work, adding an approximate value of £5m to the economy through reduced government support, financial independence and household expenditure.

Last month, UK Hospitality noted the job gap in the sector currently stands at 174,0001, causing significant concern for the industry, with nearly half (45%) of all operators having to cut service hours.

Established in 2018 by Greg & Gill Mangham, the charity’s employment programme works in partnership with hospitality employers to facilitate training and development as well as offer additional financial support to those who need it to overcome any barriers to employment.

Mangham added: “Put simply, this approach works, both for employers and in helping people facing homelessness. I can place 500 more people into work if we secure additional investment to appoint three more relationship managers; we need the support of the hospitality industry to do this.”

Over 100 hospitality operators already use Only A Pavement Away to recruit new talent, and the feedback so far has been positive.

Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King, said: “We are proud to have partnered with Only a Pavement Away since 2018 and so far have helped more than 100 prison leavers back into work with the support of the charity. Its work has never been more vital in getting people back into employment and supporting the sector with labour shortages.”

As part of its ESG commitment to help 1,000 people facing homelessness, prison leavers and veterans develop a direct route into employment by 2027, Only A Pavement Away is seeking new hospitality partners for support.









