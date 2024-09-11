French wines see strong UK growth despite market decline

By James Bayley

Despite a 4% decline in the overall UK wine market, French wines recorded a 6% growth, driven by a 21% surge in wines from the Languedoc-Roussillon region.

Notable performances include a 37% rise in AOP rosé wines from Languedoc, a 20% increase in AOP white wines and a 15% growth in AOP red wines. AOP Languedoc red wines also saw a significant 31% growth and now account for 60% of the region's red AOP sales.

Meanwhile, white wines, led by Picpoul de Pinet (+40%), alongside AOP Languedoc, comprise 97% of Languedoc white wine sales in the UK. This was further bolstered by Limoux AOP, which experienced spectacular growth, up by 76%.

Languedoc rosé wine volumes have doubled in two years, reflecting the growing popularity of the region’s wines.

Once seen as a bulk producer, the region is now synonymous with quality-focused, independent winemakers and eco-conscious cooperatives. The region’s shift towards sustainable farming is also evident, with nearly 30% of producers certified as sustainable, aiming for 60% by 2028.

The Languedoc has benefited from its diverse terroirs and the influence of the Mediterranean climate, producing a wide range of wines that appeal to modern tastes. Coastal areas such as Picpoul de Pinet offer fresh, aromatic whites, while inland regions like Terrasses du Larzac are renowned for robust reds. This variety has helped the region gain a foothold in export markets.

The region spans four French départments and is home to over 1,200 independent wineries, 550 cooperatives, and 150 wine trading companies. Its 20-plus AOPs and 12 GIs cover diverse terroirs and climatic influences, contributing to its wine production.

CIVL, the region’s interprofessional body, continues to promote the Languedoc in the UK with planned events in 2024, including a Picpoul de Pinet trade event and regional wine promotions. It also intends to hold press events and further engage wine professionals with its Languedoc Quiz series, with events scheduled in Birmingham and Glasgow.







