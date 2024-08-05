Subscriber login Close [x]
Languedoc on rise in UK

By James Bayley
Published:  05 August, 2024

Despite a 4% decline in the overall UK wine market last year, French wines have grown by 6%, driven largely by strong performance from the Languedoc-Roussillon region, which saw a 21% increase. 

Over the past year, Languedoc’s AOP rosé wines grew by 37% in the UK, white wines by 20%, and red wines by 15%. The regional appellation, AOP Languedoc, drove this growth with a 31% year-on-year increase, now accounting for nearly 60% of red Languedoc AOP sales.

Sales of white wines from Languedoc’s AOPs also reflected success in the UK, with AOP Picpoul de Pinet sales rising by 40% and Languedoc regional AOP increasing by 5%. Together, these appellations represent almost 97% of Languedoc’s white AOP wine sales in the UK. Limoux AOP, though less prominent, posted a 76% growth in one year. Volumes of Languedoc AOP rosé wines have doubled in two years, showing growing popularity in the UK market.

The CIVL, Languedoc’s interprofessional body, continues to support the British market with plans for 2024, including a Picpoul de Pinet event, an ad campaign, a press event for AOP Languedoc, and Languedoc Quizzes scheduled for Birmingham and Glasgow later this year.

The Languedoc spans four French départments and is home to over 1,200 independent wineries, 550 cooperatives, and 150 wine trading companies. Its 20-plus AOPs and 12 GIs cover diverse terroirs and climatic influences, contributing to its wine production.

The growing production of rosé, refreshed white wine styles, and less oak-influenced red wines further reflect the region’s forward-thinking approach, in line with current market trends. 



