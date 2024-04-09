Drinks Trust cycling tour returns for second year

By James Bayley

The Harvest Tour, the industry three-day cycling tour in aid of The Drinks Trust will return in September following its successful 2023 launch.

Co-hosted by The Drinks Trust and The Wine Trade Sports Club Foundation, the tour will take place from Friday 27 September to Sunday 29 September 2024. This year, the peloton will embark on a journey from Bristol to London, averaging 120 to 140km per day.

As it was last year, the event will be sponsored by VinLog powered by Kuehne+Nagel, the well-known logistics service provider for wineries, distillers, brewers and more.

The tour begins at the Averys Cellars in Bristol with notable stops including the Ramsbury Brewery & Distillery, the River Test Distillery in Longparish, Hattingley Valley Vineyards and Fullers Brewery in Chiswick.

Riders will finish in London with a celebratory glass of Tattinger provided by Hatch Mansfield, followed by a welcoming BBQ at The Drinks Trust home.

The tour will help to raise more than last year’s figure of £26,000.

Ross Carter, chief executive of The Drinks Trust, said: “ The Harvest Tour has fast become a cornerstone event in the industry calendar, and we encourage all enthusiast cyclists to join us this year.

“The money raised through this event will be destined to sustain our vital work supporting people in the drinks and hospitality industry in need.”

Charles Taverner, managing national accounts director at Maisons Marques et Domaines and The Wine Trade Sports Club Foundation chairman, added: “Last year’s event was incredibly memorable, and I would urge anyone working across the drinks industry in any capacity, that if you enjoy cycling please get involved. The route across the south of England promises to be stunning, and it will be fantastic to visit such a variety of drinks operations along the way to London – personally, I can’t wait.”

The registration fee is £395 for the 3-day bike ride and participants are encouraged to raise £1,000 for The Drinks Trust.

To sign up for the Harvest Tour click here.







