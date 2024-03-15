Morchella

By Harpers Editorial team

The team behind Perilla, the popular neighbourhood hotspot on Newington Green, has just unveiled its latest venture – a restaurant-turned-wine-bar with a ‘Mediterranean twist’. Located just off Exmouth Market in a former bank, Morchella will offer modern interpretations of classical Mediterranean dishes, with a focus on high-quality, super-seasonal produce.

On the drinks menu, guests can expect a comprehensive list that can be enjoyed at the ‘cosy’ wine bar in the cooler months and a soon-to-be opened 24-seater outdoor dining terrace overlooking the market. A hidden private dining room for 14 is also located in the basement, where diners can sit a stone’s throw from the restaurant’s wine cellar.





84-86 Rosebery Avenue, London EC1R 4QY

morchelladining.co.uk









