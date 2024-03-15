Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Morchella

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  15 March, 2024

    The team behind Perilla, the popular neighbourhood hotspot on Newington Green, has just unveiled its latest venture – a restaurant-turned-wine-bar with a ‘Mediterranean twist’. Located just off Exmouth Market in a former bank, Morchella will offer modern interpretations of classical Mediterranean dishes, with a focus on high-quality, super-seasonal produce.

    On the drinks menu, guests can expect a comprehensive list that can be enjoyed at the ‘cosy’ wine bar in the cooler months and a soon-to-be opened 24-seater outdoor dining terrace overlooking the market. A hidden private dining room for 14 is also located in the basement, where diners can sit a stone’s throw from the restaurant’s wine cellar.

    84-86 Rosebery Avenue, London EC1R 4QY

    morchelladining.co.uk




    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Prowein 2024: Wine industry needs to pro...

    Hospitality industry hit by 63% cost surge

    Newly-merged Goedhuis Waddesdon announce...

    Vagabond under ‘no threat of closure’ de...

    LWF welcomes return of UK agents and Win...

    Moldova unveils new AI-produced cuvées a...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the 2023 digital edition...

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

    Shaking it up with disruptive branding

    Brittany’s new wave of wines

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Origin Wine: Sales executive

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95