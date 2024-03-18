July

By Harpers Editorial team

A new low-intervention, Alsatian-inspired restaurant and wine bar from food writer Solynka Dumas and co-founder Julian Oschmann is one of the more interesting upcoming additions to London’s food and wine scene. Opening in early spring, July will bring nourishing comfort-style food and low-intervention wines to Fitzrovia’s Charlotte Street, open from breakfast to dinner.

Built around “the joy of bringing friends together”, the kitchen will be headed up by Holly Hayes, former Sous Chef of 40 Maltby Street and feature a regularly changing menu full of top-quality comfort food. On the wine front, the list has been created in partnership with sommelier Honey Spencer and will feature a variety of low-intervention wines from small producers in Europe.





10 Charlotte Street, London W1T 2LT

july.london















