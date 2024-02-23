Château La Coste partners with Berkmann

By Jo Gilbert

Château La Coste, the 200ha Provence wine estate, has teamed up with Berkmann Wine Cellars with the aim of increasing its distribution in the UK.

Owned by Irish businessman Paddy McKillen, Château La Coste has reported an impressive 100% growth in sales from 2022 to 2023 with help from Wanderlust Wines in the UK. Now, as it enters its 60th year of winemaking, the estate is looking to go one step further by adding Berkmann to its distribution roster. Berkmann will focus on increasing the estate’s on-trade presence, while new UK-based agency CuraConn will spearhead its public relations efforts.

Read more: Bigger tasting for Berkmann at 60

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Berkmann Wine Cellars on the next stage of our growth within the UK,” a representative of Château La Coste said.

“Our aim is to become known as the premium name in Provence winemaking therefore the increased awareness from Curaconn and access to our range through Berkmann Wine Cellars will be key to achieving this. There are exciting plans on the horizon for us in the UK and we look forward to seeing both appointments flourish this year and beyond.”

Berkmann has an impressive track record of representing Provence producers.

At its annual portfolio tasting on Tuesday, where Berkmann also happened to be celebrating its 60th anniversary, Alex Hunt MW told Harpers that the distributor’s history with the category dates back to 1972, when Georges Duboeuf was the first full scale agency to join the portfolio.

Château Sainte Marguerite, another Provence producer, is also joining Berkmann this year.

It sits with the likes of Burgundy / Jura producer Vins Rijckaert, New Zealand’s Dog Point and iconic Priorat producer Scala Dei as newcomers to the Berkmann dossier.







