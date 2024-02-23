Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Château La Coste partners with Berkmann

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  23 February, 2024

Château La Coste, the 200ha Provence wine estate, has teamed up with Berkmann Wine Cellars with the aim of increasing its distribution in the UK.

Owned by Irish businessman Paddy McKillen, Château La Coste has reported an impressive 100% growth in sales from 2022 to 2023 with help from Wanderlust Wines in the UK. Now, as it enters its 60th year of winemaking, the estate is looking to go one step further by adding Berkmann to its distribution roster. Berkmann will focus on increasing the estate’s on-trade presence, while new UK-based agency CuraConn will spearhead its public relations efforts.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Berkmann Wine Cellars on the next stage of our growth within the UK,” a representative of Château La Coste said.

“Our aim is to become known as the premium name in Provence winemaking therefore the increased awareness from Curaconn and access to our range through Berkmann Wine Cellars will be key to achieving this. There are exciting plans on the horizon for us in the UK and we look forward to seeing both appointments flourish this year and beyond.”

Berkmann has an impressive track record of representing Provence producers.

At its annual portfolio tasting on Tuesday, where Berkmann also happened to be celebrating its 60th anniversary, Alex Hunt MW told Harpers that the distributor’s history with the category dates back to 1972, when Georges Duboeuf was the first full scale agency to join the portfolio.

Château Sainte Marguerite, another Provence producer, is also joining Berkmann this year.
It sits with the likes of Burgundy / Jura producer Vins Rijckaert, New Zealand’s Dog Point and iconic Priorat producer Scala Dei as newcomers to the Berkmann dossier.  




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Enotria & Coe launches new spirits portf...

Hallgarten Annual Tasting: Singing from...

Bigger tasting for Berkmann at 60

Inflation drains Treasury coffers ...

Renais gin signs with Proof Drinks

Quarter of hospitality businesses run ou...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off-trade Sales Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Off-trade Sales

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95