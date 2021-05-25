Subscriber login Close [x]
Armit adds Provence producer Domaine des Mapliers

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 May, 2021

Armit Wines has added Provence producer Domaine Mapliers to its rapidly expanding wine portfolio.

The partnership includes Armit becoming the exclusive on-trade supplier of the producer’s premium rosé wines to the UK market.

Armit will work with the two rosés of the Domaine, both from the Côtes de Provence AOP. ‘Preference’, the lighter style, is “convivial and cheerful” while ‘Abacus’ is described as more “solid and gastronomic”.

Due to Armit’s trading results over the last 12 months, and following a range review, the business said it was now in a position to increase its offering by adding “unique producers, making wines full of personality and exhibiting the credentials of sustainable and ethical production along with credible quality driven wines”.

Brett Fleming, MD, Armit Wines, said: “We are all incredibly excited to be representing such an exclusive producer who is a newcomer for the region and for the UK market. We look forward to sharing it with wine lovers in the top UK on-trade accounts.”

Nathalie Gallo of Domaine des Mapliers added: “At Domaine des Mapliers, our main focus is to produce the highest quality wine with special care to our land and the environment. We love sharing our passion and we want to be in business with people who share our values, which is why we are extremely excited to partner with Armit Wines.”

Domaine des Mapliers is owned by the Gallo Family. Jean, the father, has worked with wine and Champagne for more than 40 years.

With his son, Herve, the pair acquired Domaine des Mapliers in 2013.

Last month, Armit signed a deal as the exclusive UK distributor for Argentina’s family-owned winery Mendel Wines.

 

 

 

