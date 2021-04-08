Armit adds Argentina's Mendel Wines

Armit Wines has has signed a deal as the exclusive UK distributor for Argentina’s family-owned winery Mendel Wines.

Situated at Drummond, Mendoza, Mendel Wines was built in 1928. It was bought by the Sielecki family in 2002, who employed Roberto de la Mota as winemaker of the estate.

“As a premium producer expressing terroir driven wines that truly illustrate their own story, Mendel Wines is exactly the right fit for Armit’s longer term vision,” said Brett Fleming, MD for Armit Wines.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mendel Wines to grow its iconic wine portfolio in the UK.”

Diego Surazsky, CEO of Mendel Wines, added: “In our search for a regional partner, we quickly came across Armit Wines as a leading player in the UK’s fine wine business. Our two companies share the same values with regards to premium brand building and are committed to long term, sustainable, growth. We are excited to partner and look forward to unleashing the full potential of our wines in the UK market”.

Mendel Wines is, according to de la Mota, fully dedicated to producing wines of “unquestionable superior quality” with labour-intensive work as for example handpicking all grapes.

“We have vineyards in a few different locations. One of our oldest ones, a 92-year-old vine in Lujan de Cuyo, is where we get our fabulous Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec,” he said.

“Additionally, we have Finca Remota, a beautiful vineyard in Altamira. This is one of the most well-known districts of Uco Valley with vineyards providing high-end grapes for the production of superb wines. Consequently, all the applied winemaking techniques are meticulously designed and implemented.”

Mendel Wines, which recently got the Organic certification, joins Armit Wines’ expanding portfolio, which includes La Rioja Alta, Tenuta San Guido, Bruna Giacosa, Domaine Leflaive, Chateau Lafleur and Astrolabe.