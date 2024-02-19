Loire rebrand aims for modernisation

By Jo Gilbert

InterLoire has announced the launch of a new collective identity for its wines as part of a move to update the region’s branding.

The overhaul means that wines from the Loire will now be known simply as Vins de Loire, as opposed to Vins du Val de Loire. Meanwhile, the visual aspect of the branding including the logo will now focus on amping up the diversity of terroirs within the vineyards, with gradients of blue representing the region’s various geological layers.

In the works since 2021, the update is the result of a ‘lengthy collective process’ according to InterLoire – the organisation which looks after the promotion of Loire wines domestically and abroad.

Now, the organisation is pushing ahead with its strategic move to display the ‘the richness of Loire vineyards and their terroirs’ which are now on the rise at home and abroad.

“With this new identity, the clearly stated goal is to embrace ourselves as a strong collective centred around our flagship asset, the Loire, which unites all our winemakers and merchants,” explains Camille Masson, president of InterLoire.

“The ultimate objective is to regain notoriety that will translate into market share gains across all our distribution sectors, both in France and internationally.”

Bringing together 34 PDOs and 1 PGI, the Loire is currently the world’s leading wine region for the production of Cabernet Franc, Chenin Blanc and Melon Blanc, and second for Sauvignon Blanc. It is also the top region for the production of sparkling wines outside Champagne within France.

Known for its ‘fresh, fruity and elegant’ wines, and whites in particular, the Loire is also the leading region for PDO rosé wines sold in French supermarkets.







