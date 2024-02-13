Fifth González Byass winery gains SWfCP certificate

By James Bayley

González Byass has obtained its fifth ‘Sustainable Wineries for Climate Protection’ (SWfCP) certification from the Spanish Wine Federation (FEV) for its Beronia Rueda winery.

The family-owned collection of wineries has also renewed its accreditation for González Byass Jerez, Beronia Rioja, Vilarnau and Viñas del Vero and González Byass.

SWfCP certification is rooted in the Wineries for Climate Protection programme that started in 2015, as the first and only winery-specific environmental certification. Since then, the scheme has evolved and adapted to more rigorous standards, in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Since January 2023, the certification has incorporated elements of social, economic and corporate governance. The SWfCP label is designed to reinforce a company’s commitment to continuous social and business improvements and the fulfilment of the highest environmental standards across four key pillars: the reduction of its carbon footprint, energy efficiency, water management and waste reduction.

“The commitment to sustainability is part of our DNA, indeed, Beronia Rueda was built with sustainability in mind from its first conceptualisation,” said Victoria González-Gordon López de Carrizosa, chief sustainability officer for González Byass.

“Its certification, and the renewal for González Byass Jerez, Beronia Rioja, Vilarnau and Viñas del Vero, reflects our sustainability mission, as we minimise our impact on the environment. As the certificate itself is revised every two years, it pushes us to continually improve, knowing that every step counts,” she added.

Other wineries to obtain the SWfCP certificate include Bodegas Nodus, Bodegas Faustino and Bodegas Marqués de Vitoria of the DOCa Rioja winegrowing region.







