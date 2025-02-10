Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

González Byass announces alliance between its Casa Pedro Domecq and mezcal distillery

By Hamish Graham
Published:  10 February, 2025

The new alliance between mezcal distillery, Destilería Los Danzantes, and Casa Pedro Domecq, the Mexican joint venture between González Byass and Emperador Group, will aim to expand the reach of the Mezcal producer. The alliance follows a capital injection by Casa Pedro Domecq.

Los Danzantes and Alipús mezcals, the latter owned and bottled by the former, currently export to 28 countries and have appeared in top ten in the ISCAM market sales report for Mexico in the super-premium and ultra-premium price categories.

Founded in 1997 by Gustavo Muñoz and later joined by his brother Jaime, Los Danzantes operates artisanal distilleries, or palenques, employing 40 people, in Santiago Matatlán and the nearby village of Unión Zapata in Oaxaca, Mexico.

These palenques adopt a traditional approach to mezcal production which includes using earthen fire pits, stone tahonas for milling, open-top wooden fermentation vats, and copper pot stills. These traditional distilleries produce mezcal from the 60ha agave fields planted by Los Danzantes.

Although the brothers used wild agave harvesting to produce its Mezcal to begin with, to meet growing demand they adopted an approach of cultivating and propagating indigenous agave varieties. This approach to mezcal production differs to most other producer's of the spirit who largely use Espadín agave. The varieties Los Danzantes cultivates includes the indigenous Reposado and Añejo agaves.

Gustavo Muñoz, founder and CEO of Los Danzantes, is buoyed by the partnership with the González Byass-owned distributor, Casa Pedro Domecq.

He said: "After 28 years of dedication, Destilería Los Danzantes reaffirms its commitment to evolving within the mezcal industry while staying true to its roots. This alliance with Casa Pedro Domecq honours our history and vision, strengthening our sustainable practices in agave cultivation, particularly in conserving wild species."

César Sánchez, CEO of González Byass, shares Muñoz’s optimism in the new alliance.

"We are proud to align ourselves with such an authentic, legacy brand. In the world of mezcal, Los Danzantes is synonymous with excellence, craftsmanship, and Mexican artistry.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Vergelegen bolsters brand refresh with n...

Hallgarten announces exclusive Bordeaux...

Pernod Ricard reports sales fall across...

Wine Society announces MW as new permane...

New Zealand pioneer Peter Babich passes...

Moët Hennessy MD new addition to WSTA board

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95