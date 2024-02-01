Subscriber login Close [x]
Clement Robert MS joins Liquid Icons as director

By James Bayley
Published:  01 February, 2024

Clement Robert MS, formerly of Annabel’s Private Members Club, The Birley Clubs, and more recently The Melchior Club, has joined Liquid Icons as director of Wine & Spirits. 

One of the world’s top sommeliers, Robert (pictured) trained under the late, great Gérard Basset OBE MW MS at Hotel du Vin.

Robert was instrumental in the launch of the first Golden Vines Awards at Annabel’s Mayfair in October 2021 and has overseen wine service for the two subsequent awards ceremonies in Florence 2022 and Paris 2023.  

Now, in a new role through his consultancy company, Larsen-Robert & Associates, Robert will take charge of all wine and spirit-related aspects of Liquid Icons, including its marquee awards show, which will be held in Madrid, Spain from 25-27 October 2024.

The awards recognise the very best wine and spirit estates globally as voted by 1,000 fine wine professionals from over 120 countries in 2023, with the results independently verified by Deloitte LLP. 

As an organisation, Liquid Icons also raises money for the Gérard Basset Foundation to fund educational programmes around diversity & inclusivity in the wine, spirit and hospitality industries.  

Funds are principally raised through The Golden Vines Global Online Auction, as well as the Golden Vines Sotheby’s Live Auction, which takes place during the company’s annual Charity Gala. 



