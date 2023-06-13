Subscriber login Close [x]
Clement Robert MS joins Wine Source

By James Bayley
Published:  13 June, 2023

The international fine wine supplier Wine Source has announced the appointment of Clement Robert MS, who will join the group as global head of the Melchior Club. 

Robert will be based in London as head of Melchior Club’s international team; and will report to the global commercial director of Wine Source, Thomas Lambert.

Melchior Club is an exclusive fine wine lifestyle club that provides members with access to unique allocations of rare wines from top domaines.

Robert, who won the award for best UK sommelier in 2013, was previously overseeing the wine program for the Birley Clubs, including Annabel’s, Mark’s Club and Harry’s Bar. 

His appointment comes as Wine Source continues to expand its operations and grow its premium portfolio, especially in Champagne. Recent agency signings include Domaine Les Monts Fournois, a new project from vigneron Juliette Alips and her cousins the Bérèche brothers; the “secret” label from Frédéric Savart, Éphémère; new bright Champagne star Jean-Marc Sélèque; plus, the top-rated Provençal rosé Château Peyrassol and the super-cult Japanese Pinot Noirs from Domaine Takahiko.

Philippe Kalmbach, CEO of Wine Source Group said: “We are delighted to announce Clement’s appointment, which we see as critical to the ambitious goals we have set for Wine Source Group to become a global leading player in the Fine Wines category. Melchior Club is a cornerstone of the group, enhancing the group offering combined with our top domaines and châteaux partners on a global basis. With Clement's appointment, we are excited about the direction the Club is taking.”



