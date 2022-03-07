The 2022 Gérard Basset Global Fine Wine Report Survey now open

Last year, 442 wine professionals from 55 countries participated in the Gérard Basset survey, and organisers hope even more will contribute to this year’s edition.

The survey can be found here, and entrants will be encouraged to nominate their winners for the prestigious Golden Vines Awards.

Last year's Rising Star Award went to Charles Lachaux of Domaine Arnaud Lachaux, who received a call of congratulations from President Macron of France and an invitation to dinner to celebrate his success.

The winners of the Golden Vines Awards will be presented at a gala in Florence from 13-17 October 2022. Once again, proceeds will go to the Gérard Basset Foundation to fund diversity & inclusivity education programmes in the world of wine.

The 2021 event raised almost £1,300,000 for the Foundation.







