Dom Pérignon and Golden Vines announce new Scholarships

By James Bayley

Champagne brand Dom Pérignon has teamed up with the Golden Vines Awards to introduce new Master of Wine & Master Sommelier Scholarships supporting diversity and inclusivity within the industry.

This commitment sits alongside the Maison's ongoing donation of Dom Pérignon Vintages, which, this year, will be served to the guests attending the Golden Vines Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner at the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence on Sunday 16 October.

Four more scholarships worth £12,500 each, covering the course and examination costs for the Master of Wine or Master Sommelier programmes, are now open to aspiring wine professionals from all minority groups.

The scheme, which was officially launched last month, was pioneered by the late Gérard Basset OBE MW MS and his friend Lewis Chester DipWSET.

The announced scholarships so far include:

3x Taylor’s Port Golden Vines Diversity Scholarships worth £55,000 each

4x Dom Perignon Golden Vines MW & MS Scholarships worth £12,500 each

10x Golden Vines Wine Scholar Guild Scholarships

Applicants can apply online here.