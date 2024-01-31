67 Pall Mall launches Global Wine Communicator Awards

By Andrew Catchpole

67 Pall Mall has launched an ambitious competition to find and award the world’s best wine communicators.

The private members’ wine club has assembled an international cast of judges who will preside over the Awards and decide upon the recipients of the £2,000 cash prizes.

Sponsored by Bermann Wine Cellars and Gusbourne Estate, these will be divvied out across six categories (see below), designed to ‘discover and celebrate the world’s best wine communicators’, according to 67 Pall Mall.

The club added: “If you’re talking, writing or even singing about wine – we want to hear from you!”

The judging team for the inaugural 2024 competition comprises writer and chair Elaine Chukan Brown and influencer Isis Daniel (both US), writer Max Allan (Australia), Vino-Joy News founder Natalie Wang (HK), wine celebrity Ollie Smith (UK) and YouTuber Konstantin Baum MW (Germany).

The panel reflects 67 Pall Mall’s growing global reach, currently with branches in London, Singapore and Verbier, with forthcoming Clubs confirmed for Bordeaux, Beaune and Melbourne.

Richard Hemming MW, 67 Pall Mall’s head of wine, Asia and founder of the 67 Awards, said: “As someone who started writing about wine in 2008, I know how beneficial these competitions can be.

“Wine communicators are producing superb content across all media, and the Awards will recognise that brilliance. With an international outlook, we encourage everyone who communicates about wine – whether it’s through podcasts, social media or print media – to enter the Awards.”

Chair Elaine Chukan Brown added: “Our judges are respected wine communicators in each of their regions and across a spread of media types. They also originate from around the world with a range of differing life experiences and backgrounds. We are excited to encounter the work of wine communicators from throughout the world, and seek out the best wine communication in whatever form it takes.”

Entries are welcomed from all wine communicators. Written and audio entries must be in English, while videos can be submitted in any language so long as non-English entries include English subtitles.

Entries are now open and close on 10 March 2024, with both written and audio submissions needing to be in English, while videos may be in any language so long as they feature English subtitles. All content must have been published between 4 March 2023 and 3 March 2024 and finalists will be announced in July 2024 at a gala ceremony in London, with live link to Singapore and Hong Kong.

Full rules and entry forms can be found on 67awards.com.







A cash prize of £2,000 will be awarded to the winning entries in the following six categories:

• The Gusbourne Estate Award for Best Wine Communicator in Long-Form Writing

• The 67 Pall Mall Award for Best Wine Communicator in Short-Form Writing

• The 67 Pall Mall Award for Best Wine Communicator in Long Video (>3 m)

• The 67 Pall Mall Award for Best Wine Communicator in Short Video (<3 m)

• The 67 Pall Mall Award for Best Wine Communicator in Audio

• The Berkmann Award for Outstanding Communicator for entrants that submit content across all three disciplines (writing, video, audio)







