    Rows & Vine

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  16 January, 2024

    The name Rows & Vine is the obvious pick for this fab new English vineyard restaurant, which offers Ridgeview visitors a spot to wine and dine (almost) among the vines. Apart from the view, which gives guests a glimpse of the sweeping South Downs ridge from where the estate gets its name, the new restaurant offers a permanent winter counterpart to the site’s al fresco dining area, which will once again open in the summer, while offering delicious fizz and standout seasonal eats. Located inside the winery, the restaurant is a cosy, contemporary dining space offering a slice of English hospitality.

    Ridgeview Wine Estate, Fragbarrow Lane, Ditchling Common, Sussex BN6 8TP

    ridgeview.co.uk/visit/the-rows-vine-restaurant



