TWE announces to UK hires

By James Bayley
Published:  07 December, 2023

Premium Australian wine company, Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), has announced two key UK hires for the business.

Benazir Barlet-Batada (left), formerly of Mondelēz International, has been appointed director of global brands, tasked with attracting a greater number of younger consumers into the category.

Meanwhile, Russell Kirkham (right) joins from the drinks brand Marshalls, as the new head of marketing for TWE's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.

The two hires indicate a reshuffle in TWE’s marketing operation, which oversees brand communication for labels such as Wynns, 19 Crimes, Squealing Pig and Pepperjack.

Kjetil Undhjem, CMO for Treasury Premium Brands said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for TWE both at a global and regional level, as we continue to grow the Treasury Premium Brands portfolio and expand the marketing team. 

“Benazir and Russell, both join us with a wealth of experience in managing some of the world’s most recognisable brands and a track record of delivering growth for the brands they have directed. They are significant appointments for the business and will be instrumental in helping to grow the Treasury Premium Brands portfolio and fulfil TWE’s ultimate ambition of becoming the world's most admired premium wine company.”

Barlet-Batada joins with a wealth of experience specialising in brand equity, most recently holding the position of senior marketing director at Mondelēz International. According to TWE, she has already identified the key priority for the business as further recruiting younger consumers into the category, building on the work of millennial-aligned brands in the portfolio such as 19 Crimes.

Kirkham joins TWE with an extensive background in marketing across the drinks industry, working with Quintessential Brands and Britvic Soft Drinks, most recently joining from Marshalls, holding the position of group marketing director.



