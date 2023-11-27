Penfolds ‘Luxury & Icon’ wines join La Place

By James Bayley

Penfolds has appointed La Place de Bordeaux as an official distributor partner for its ‘Luxury & Icon’ wines across EMEA, effective 30 January 2024.

The launch of the partnership will coincide with the Australian wine brand’s 180th anniversary year.

The six-strong Luxury & Icon range, which includes Penfolds flagship Australian wines, Grange, Yattarna Bin 144 Chardonnay, Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon, Bin 789 RWT Shiraz, Bin 169 Cabernet Sauvignon and St Henri Shiraz – will be available on La Place de Bordeaux from 30 January 2024.

Read more: Drinks brands invest in TV advertising



With the appointment of La Place de Bordeaux across Penfolds Luxury & Icon portfolio, the brand will hope to leverage negociants’ networks in the region, helping to strengthen the reputation of the prestige Australian wine category.

Daevid Warren, sales director for Penfolds EMEA, said: “The distribution gains we’ve made to date with our trade partners across the EMEA region have been exceptional and is testament not only to the quality of our wines but also to their hard work and belief in Penfolds. However, with some of the most significant fine wine markets in the world, there remains great potential for Penfolds in EMEA yet to be unlocked.

“As Penfolds enters its 180th year, we are looking to take the brand to the next level by establishing new routes to market, as well as delivering exceptional marketing programs to drive greater awareness of Penfolds as a global luxury icon of the wine world. We’re therefore delighted to be reinforcing our first-class team of distributors in the region for our Luxury & Icons range with a selected group of 11 negociants, partnering with Excellence Vin, the leading historical expert for the introduction of the iconic wines of the world on La Place de Bordeaux.”

Penfolds has been present on La Place de Bordeaux for two years with 2018 Bin 169 Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon the first Penfolds wine to be distributed through the network. The initial allocation sold out within the first few months after release in September 2021.

The brand of Penfolds became a separate business entity within the Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) business in 2021, with dedicated Penfolds teams in regions around the world across various functions, including sales, finance and marketing. Penfolds EMEA is headquartered in Twickenham in the UK and has team members across Europe and the Middle East.







