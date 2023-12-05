Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Concha y Toro brings forward net zero emissions goal by 10 years

By James Bayley
Published:  05 December, 2023

Announced at COP28 in Dubai, Viña Concha y Toro has voluntarily committed itself to achieve net zero by 2040, rather than 2050 as called for by the Paris Agreement, after reducing its carbon emissions by 35% over the last five years. 

In 2019 Concha y Toro committed to the initiative set by the Paris Agreement to reduce its absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions (direct and indirect) by 55% by 2030, and reach net zero emissions by 2050. 

However, the company has revised its targets, slating 2040 as the year the company will have no net emissions, after a period of impressive decarbonisation.

The new goal, incorporated in the holding company's sustainability strategy ‘Uncork a Better Future’, is aligned with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) which outlines the level of decarbonisation necessary to avoid global warming above 1.5°C.  

The company, whose UK subsidiary is a Harpers Sustainability Charter signatory, reduced its emissions by 35% in five years to the end of 2022, the latest verified measurement available. Data for 2023 will be available next year. 

According to the IWCA, Concha’s carbon footprint is 53% lower than the global industry average for a holding company. 

“This performance allowed us to visualise that we can make a greater contribution to climate change mitigation”, said Valentina Lira, Viña Concha y Toro's sustainability manager. 

“After five years of progress with SBT, we thought it was a good time to renew our commitment to reduce our emissions, with the aim of contributing to a more sustainable future. This anticipation of the goal is fully aligned with the company's strategy. As a B Company, our charter incorporates the goal of generating positive and regenerative impacts for our society and our planet.” 



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Bibendum predicts the top wine trends fo...

Académie du Vin Library becomes largest...

Segmentation aims to lift critically low...

Drinks companies Royal Warrants up for r...

English fizz enters Swedish monopoly

Wine Christmas sales uplift driven by in...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Journey's End: Senior Marketing Manager UK

...

North South Wines: Senior Customer Marketing Manager

...

North South Wines: Customer Services

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95