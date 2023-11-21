OTC becomes ‘UK hub’ for Coravin sample bottles

By James Bayley

Coravin and The Online Tasting Company (OTC), the UK’s leading wine sample manufacturer, have announced a new partnership with OTC becoming the first UK hub for Coravin’s Vinitas – a breakthrough in sample bottle preservation.

Designed for wineries, distributors, retailers, and wine schools, Coravin Vinitas is a small-footprint device that transfers wine into smaller consumables with up to 12 months of preservation

The system allows businesses an easier and more sustainable method to meet the growing consumer demand to sample before making a purchase. The on-site operation is intended to reduce sample and shipping budgets as well as minimise transport to distant re-bottling facilities.

OTC has produced more than three-quarters of a million wine samples in the last three years, making it the ideal partner for Coravin. The company’s purpose-built cleanroom facility, equipped with full HACCP processes and traceability measures for safety, will become the UK hub for businesses wishing to make use of Coravin’s Vinitas system.

Richard Yeomans, senior VP and GM (International) at Coravin said: “We are thrilled to join forces with the Online Tasting Company. Our goal with Vinitas has always been to help businesses share their wines with the world in a sustainable, affordable way.

“OTC also has this vision, and together we can help make sure there are no more shipping full-size bottles where only a taster is needed – good for the budget, good for the environment.”

Alex Taylor and Jamie Smith, co-founders of OTC, added: “Our partnership with Coravin is a testament to our commitment to wine sampling excellence. By combining OTC's proficiency in packaging and distribution with Coravin's Vinitas system, we are revolutionising the way wines are discovered and marketed. It adds another real feather in our cap after an incredible three years, and allows us to offer much greater flexibility to our customers, whether they want to make one sample or 100,000.”



Image: Greg Lambrecht, inventor and founder of Coravin

