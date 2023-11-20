Justin Liddle appointed as Mentzendorff MD

By James Bayley

Mentzendorff, the UK import and agency business of Group Bollinger, has today announced Justin Liddle as its new MD, effective immediately.

For the last seven months, Liddle (pictured), who has worked for the business for 16 years, has been serving as interim MD.

He replaces Andrew Hawes who has been appointed as Group Bollinger’s advisor for the UK market.

Etienne Bizot, chairman of Group Bollinger and Adrian Bridge, chairman of The Fladgate Partnership, said in a joint statement: “We would like to congratulate Justin on his new appointment as MD. Having worked for Mentzendorff for 16 years, Justin has an extensive knowledge of our business and the wider industry, coupled with a close working relationship with our portfolio of principals.

“Justin takes the reins from Andrew who led the company with immense dedication and passion for the last 20 years, for which we are extremely thankful and for all that he has contributed to the success of our brands and our partners' brands in the UK.”

In September, Liddle sat down with Harpers to offer his predictions for the second half of 2023, his new appointment was not among them, but his leadership credentials were apparent.

“We started 2023 facing an ever-growing list of challenges, from price inflation and volume shortages to a stark economic outlook and general uncertainty,” he told Harpers in September.

“Although tough, we have a great team who dug in and delivered some really great results. It just goes to prove how a disrupted market can provide some good opportunities. Managing Champagne restrictions has also allowed us to take a good look at our core sectors and focus on the quality of distribution,” Liddle added.

“So much depends on confidence. If we can navigate through the endless negative media reports on the economy, we should land the year well,” he concluded.







