Memorial service for Philip Tuck MW

By Jo Gilbert

A memorial service for Philip Tuck MW, co-founder and wine director at Hatch Mansfield for many years, is being held in February.

Tuck was a founding member of Hatch Mansfield and part of the team there for thirty years, handling wines from Champagne Taittinger, Louis Jadot, Errazuriz and other premium wineries. He sadly passed away following a cycling accident in July in Burgundy, a region which was close to his heart.

Since his passing, friends and colleagues have shared fond memories of Tuck, who became an MW in 1999 and actively helped many others to achieve the same exams.

Rupert Ponsonby, co-founder of R&R Teamwork, the PR firm which represents Hatch Mansfield, perhaps said it best when he told Harpers, “In an age when we are all taught to be the same, Philip was gloriously his own man”.

Patrick McGrath, Hatch Mansfield’s CEO added: “Philip was an immensely kind, loyal and considerate man with a dry sense of humour and a mischievous grin.”

The memorial service for Tuck will be held on Thursday 15 February 2024, 11am at Southwark Cathedral, London Bridge, SE1 9DA.

The service is open to anyone who knew Philip and wishes to attend.

Please RSVP here or contact pippacarter@hatch.co.uk by 31 December.









