Philip Tuck MW passes away

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  21 July, 2023

It is with sadness that Harpers announces the death of Philip Tuck MW, wine director at Hatch Mansfield, who has passed away following an accident abroad.

Family and friends are still processing the sudden loss of Philip, who had a distinguished career in the industry.

Having graduated from Sussex University, Philip started his wine trade career at Avery’s of Bristol, before passing the MW exam in October 1999. During this period, his drive to become a Master of Wine led him to various winemaking jobs in countries such as South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, California and eventually Tuscany. He returned to help start up the ‘new’ Hatch Mansfield Agencies in 1994.

Hatch Mansfield CEO Patrick McGrath confirmed that Philip passed away yesterday morning.

“Philip was involved in a cycling accident abroad and suffered a major injury from which he did not recover. More details at this early stage are not known and we ask that his family’s privacy is respected at this time.

“Will be sending out a fuller appreciation of Philip and what he meant to us all next week,” McGrath said.

Many more tributes will be forthcoming. In the meantime, Rupert Ponsonby, co-founder of R&R Teamwork, the PR firm which represents Hatch Mansfield, described the "great Philip". 

"In an age when we are all taught to be the same, Philip was gloriously his own man," he said. 


