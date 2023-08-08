Jeroboams King’s Road

By Harpers Editorial

336 King’s Road, London SW3 5UR

Jeroboams.co.uk

Jeroboams, which bills itself as ‘London’s local wine merchant’, opened its 10th store this month, on the King’s Road in Chelsea. The Chelsea shop has a kitchen on site and an event space downstairs that will seat 18 for dinner or 30 for a standing event. Fully equipped with audio-visual equipment, Jeroboams plans to host wine events and tastings with visiting winemakers, bespoke events for locals and a wine school is also planned.

Alongside its award-winning portfolio, the Chelsea shop will have a strong local presence, and produce inspired by Jeroboams Holland Park’s award-winning food and wine emporium. As with the other nine shops, Jeroboams Chelsea will host the signature Jeroboams’ (free) weekly in-store tastings, a monthly wine club, fine wine services, local delivery, events, wine storage, valuation facilities and trade sales.







