Bar Antoine

By Harpers Editorial

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

pavyllonlondon.com

Renowned chef Yannick Alléno opens Bar Antoine, the standalone bar, alongside the much-anticipated opening of Pavyllon London (as reported in last month’s Harpers), which opened its doors on 1 July.

Named in loving memory of Alléno’s late son, Antoine, himself an up-and-coming chef, the bar is a celebration of his love of hospitality.

Bar Antoine serves cocktails from Michele Lombari, head mixologist, such as the Bloody Mary with aromatic essences of tomato and celery, and a mushroom-foam Espresso Martini. This is coupled with a menu of bar snacks and à la carte dishes which have been chosen to evoke nostalgia – including the Antoine’s Burger, a recipe that took Alléno three months to develop.

Retro in design, with an eclectic music offering and friendly atmosphere, Bar Antoine has its own terrace seating 30 guests.