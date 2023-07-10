Subscriber login Close [x]
    Bar Antoine

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  10 July, 2023

    Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

    pavyllonlondon.com

    Renowned chef Yannick Alléno opens Bar Antoine, the standalone bar, alongside the much-anticipated opening of Pavyllon London (as reported in last month’s Harpers), which opened its doors on 1 July.

    Named in loving memory of Alléno’s late son, Antoine, himself an up-and-coming chef, the bar is a celebration of his love of hospitality.

    Bar Antoine serves cocktails from Michele Lombari, head mixologist, such as the Bloody Mary with aromatic essences of tomato and celery, and a mushroom-foam Espresso Martini. This is coupled with a menu of bar snacks and à la carte dishes which have been chosen to evoke nostalgia – including the Antoine’s Burger, a recipe that took Alléno three months to develop.

    Retro in design, with an eclectic music offering and friendly atmosphere, Bar Antoine has its own terrace seating 30 guests.

