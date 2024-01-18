Morchella

By Harpers Editorial team

This February will see a new restaurant from the team behind Perilla – Ben Marks and Matthew Emmerson, along with Daniel Fletcher, who joins the duo to unveil their latest venture, which is opening early this year.

Located just off Exmouth Market in a former bank, Morchella will be a restaurant and wine bar with a modern interpretation of classical Mediterranean dishes.

The menu emphasises the use of seasonal produce, sourced from both artisanal Mediterranean suppliers and small independent British day boats and farmers. With a focus on ‘conscious cooking’ of refined yet simple dishes and wines from Newcomers, Keeling Andrew, and Dynamic Vines, to name a few. Expect dishes such as octopus luciana, salt-baked poussin and hake with sobrasada sauce.

84-86 Rosebury Avenue, London, EC1R 4QY

morchelladining.co.uk







