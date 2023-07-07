Subscriber login Close [x]
    Flat Iron

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  07 July, 2023

    23 Market Passage, Cambridge

    flatironsteak.co.uk

    Flat Iron is opening a venue on Market Street in the heart of Cambridge this month. The 120-cover restaurant will look to bring its signature-style steaks at affordable prices to the historic city.

    The drinks list will include Flat Iron’s own Malbec, blended by the team using grapes grown in the Limoux area of the Languedoc in southern France. Alongside the wine list will sit a selection of draft beers and Flat Iron’s signature cocktails.

    The concise menu is led by the Flat Iron steak, taken from the featherblade, alongside an array of sides such as beef dripping chips, creamed spinach, truffled macaroni cheese and crispy bone marrow garlic mash. A rotating board of specials will also be available.





