Ellis Wharton Wines achieves B Corp status

By James Bayley

Following on from its inclusion in Harpers 50 Best Indies list (36th), Ellis Wharton Wines has become only the third UK wine merchant/distributor to achieve B Corp accreditation.

Ellis Wharton will join North South Wines in London and fellow Cornish wine merchant Old Chapel Cellars as the only merchants to achieve the accolade.

In doing so, Ellis Wharton becomes one of 30 Cornish B Corps including brands such as Rodda’s, Origin Coffee, Finisterre and St Eval Candles.

Established in 2006, the business has sought to offer fine wines and spirits with an emphasis on small independent growers using organic, biodynamic and sustainable methods.

Owner, Charles Wharton commented: “We are incredibly proud to have officially become a B Corp. It’s very rewarding to have our commitment to the highest environmental and social standards validated.”

Now with a large shop and warehouse to back its ambitions, Ellis Wharton has one of the largest retail wine selections in Cornwall and has proven itself to be a great asset to the area after expanding operations from a mainly distribution-focused model in 2020.

B Corp Certification is a designation which acknowledges high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials. For more information click here.